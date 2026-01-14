Lions…

If you were to see this headline it looks good right?

ITS COMPLETE PROPAGANDA.

This number is NOT inflation adjusted… it’s a nominal headline print meant to deceive.

This means that “sales up” can mean prices up… ITS ANOTHER DECEPTION.

In the article, Reuters noted that part of the “strength” came from a rebound in auto sales funded by more consumer borrowing/credit.

Borrowing to buy, as in “buy now pay later for groceries” is not strength… its profound weakness…

