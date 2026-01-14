Lions... The Propaganda Train Just Picked Up Speed.
From Greg M
Lions…
If you were to see this headline it looks good right?
ITS COMPLETE PROPAGANDA.
This number is NOT inflation adjusted… it’s a nominal headline print meant to deceive.
This means that “sales up” can mean prices up… ITS ANOTHER DECEPTION.
In the article, Reuters noted that part of the “strength” came from a rebound in auto sales funded by more consumer borrowing/credit.
Borrowing to buy, as in “buy now pay later for groceries” is not strength… its profound weakness…
GM
If bullshit was electricity, they would all be power houses
Now we wait and see what the tipping point is. Things are going to get a lot worse if Trump really pushed the 10% max interest rate on CC companies. The poor with bad credit will be cut off from the lifeline they have been using to live!