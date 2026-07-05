Lions... THE TIME TO BUILD IS NOW! GM

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Gregory’s NewsletterSubscribe to watchLions... THE TIME TO BUILD IS NOW! GMFrom Greg MGregory MannarinoJul 05, 2026∙ Paid692030ShareLions article link.THE GREAT DIVERGENCE EFFECT FRAMEWORK. The Time To Build... (IS NOW). Gregory Mannarino·Jul 4The Time To Build… Is NOWRead full storyContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Gregory Mannarino.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Gregory’s NewsletterSubscribeAuthorsGregory MannarinoRecent PostsLions. (A QUIET REVOLUTION HAS BEGUN...) The Corporate Loyalty Trade Is Breaking. The Final Receipt Belongs To The People. GMJul 2 • Gregory MannarinoFed. Says: "Inflation Risk Has Eased." AS THE ECONOMY GETS EVEN WORSE. (Abysmal Jobs Report). GMJul 1 • Gregory MannarinoTHE SYSTEM WANTS ISOLATED PEOPLE... FREEDOM REQUIRES ALIGNED COMMUNITIES. GMJul 1 • Gregory MannarinoFAKE... (Important Updates). GMJun 30 • Gregory MannarinoAnd The Con Continues... GMJun 29 • Gregory MannarinoALREADY IN THE PIPELINE... Be Ready For What Cannot Be Stopped/Is Incoming For Our Economy. (Important Updates). GMJun 29 • Gregory MannarinoMOU FAILURE. The U.S. And Iran Begin New Military Strikes. (The Economic And Market Fallout). Full-Breakdown. GMJun 28 • Gregory Mannarino