Goldman Sachs is warning that tariffs moving forward are going to cause the cost of goods to rise for consumers and raise input costs for US small businesses…

However, Our High Exalted Mystic Ruler is looking for obedience… NOT TRUTH.

When narratives are weaponized to crush dissent… a Real Lion stands strong and unwavering. WE must decide to either bow to this, or stand against it.

Because the truth is heavier than kings and institutions.

