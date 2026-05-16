Lions. The U.S. Blockade? ITS THE BLOCKADE THAT ISN'T. Chinese Vessels, (Even Sanctioned Ones) Are NOT BEING STOPPED. Russian Ships Passing As Well.
From Greg M
Lions… here we have A US BLOCKADE THAT ISN’T.
There are confirmed reports of Chinese ships, EVEN US SANCTIONED ONES, which are NOT being halted by the US Naval Blockade.
There are also reports of Russian ships traversing the strait… ALSO NOT BEING HALTED by Trump’s blockade.
So how is this a blockade?
Chinese ships are crossing coordinating with Iran at wi…