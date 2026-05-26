Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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P63happy@gmail.com's avatar
P63happy@gmail.com
4h

What a billionaire narcissistic ass comment. No empathy for the true American who is not in the upper 3% of wealth category.

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Ron Kallhoff's avatar
Ron Kallhoff
4h

Everyone is complaining about food and gas prices ,warn people to stock up .LAUGH AT ME AND SAY WE WILL JUST COME GET FOOD FROM YOU,NOT GOING TO HAPPEN

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