Lions. Today…………….. The White House is dismissing collapsing consumer sentiment as politics.
Lions… two-thirds of Americans are cutting back because prices are too high. Click HERE. AND HERE.
That is not bunk…. that is a confession.
Thoughts?
Comments?
GM
What a billionaire narcissistic ass comment. No empathy for the true American who is not in the upper 3% of wealth category.
Everyone is complaining about food and gas prices ,warn people to stock up .LAUGH AT ME AND SAY WE WILL JUST COME GET FOOD FROM YOU,NOT GOING TO HAPPEN