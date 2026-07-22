Lions. This is unprecedented.

The World Bank’s chief just economist issued an unprecedented statement.

That under its worst-case scenario build out, involving war hostilities between the US and Iran lasting six months or longer, (this war is now going on its 5th month), global headline inflation could reach 4.5%. (Lions… we all know this number is #FAKE ).

Lions. This warning extends well beyond crude oil.

Disrupted shipments of fertilizer, sulphur, and other agricultural inputs WILL increase food insecurity…

That Lions, is the exact collision course we have been describing.

GM

Read this below.