Lions... THE WORLD BANK JUST ISSUED AN INFLATION SHOCK WARNING! (Or Is This A Promise?)
From Greg M
Lions. This is unprecedented.
The World Bank’s chief just economist issued an unprecedented statement.
That under its worst-case scenario build out, involving war hostilities between the US and Iran lasting six months or longer, (this war is now going on its 5th month), global headline inflation could reach 4.5%. (Lions… we all know this number is #FAKE ).
Lions. This warning extends well beyond crude oil.
Disrupted shipments of fertilizer, sulphur, and other agricultural inputs WILL increase food insecurity…
That Lions, is the exact collision course we have been describing.
GM
Back in my college days (just after Moses parted the Red Sea.), Econ was my third major. The following is an example of why I could never make a living at it.
3 guys show up for a job interview. A mathematician, an accountant & an economist. When they enter the federal interviewer's office, they are each greeted with only one question: "Is 2 + 2 always 4? The mathematician answers: "From my experience, no matter the formula derivation, 2 + 2 = 4. The accountant answers: In all my experience considering assets & profits v. debits, 2 + 2 = 4. The economist, when asked the same question gets up out of his chair, locks the office door & pulls down all the window blinds. After returning to his seat, he places his hand upon the interviewer's knee & asks: "What would you like the answer to be?"
Just think, none of this would be happening if the orange dimwit hadn't followed the advice of Nuttyyahoo to attack Iran. How blind or stupid do you have to be to not foresee this? Unless it's all by design...