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Gregory’s Newsletter

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Concussedx11's avatar
Concussedx11
3h

Back in my college days (just after Moses parted the Red Sea.), Econ was my third major. The following is an example of why I could never make a living at it.

3 guys show up for a job interview. A mathematician, an accountant & an economist. When they enter the federal interviewer's office, they are each greeted with only one question: "Is 2 + 2 always 4? The mathematician answers: "From my experience, no matter the formula derivation, 2 + 2 = 4. The accountant answers: In all my experience considering assets & profits v. debits, 2 + 2 = 4. The economist, when asked the same question gets up out of his chair, locks the office door & pulls down all the window blinds. After returning to his seat, he places his hand upon the interviewer's knee & asks: "What would you like the answer to be?"

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grepo's avatar
grepo
3h

Just think, none of this would be happening if the orange dimwit hadn't followed the advice of Nuttyyahoo to attack Iran. How blind or stupid do you have to be to not foresee this? Unless it's all by design...

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