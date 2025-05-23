Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Randy's avatar
Randy
1h

Trump is leading the U. S. into the Crypto (Digital) currency as he has his own Crypto Coin and is the Crypto President…. Make no mistake … this is about TOTAL control of your and my money…. Enslavement and part of the “Beast” system we read about in the Book of Revelation!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
BC's avatar
BC
1h

Remember the things that happened before the grass eating... Remember the story.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
35 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture