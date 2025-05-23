Lions…

The new (Click-) $3.8 Trillion Tax & Spend Bill… This has now set THREE DOMINOS FALLING SIMULTANEOUSLY FASTER. And the world is watching the US monetize its own destruction.

STOP. Lions… what I am going to outline here is BASIC Economics and Finance. My point here is: if we know this, do you really believe that they don’t?

So now, lets start off with what this EPIC $3.8 Trillion Tax & Spend Bill really is... It’s Debt Monetization ON A MASSIVE SCALE Disguised as Governance. (Does that ring true to you? Of course it does and why? Because people know the truth when they hear it).

Moving on…

Borrowing costs are surging on the back of the US debt downgrade… So they pile on another $3.8 TRILLION MORE DEBT? (Go ahead, make it up). This is systemic euthanasia and its not going to stop. (The US is being destroyed from within).

THE TRUE COST... THREE DOMINOS NOW FALLING FASTER.

1. FASTER Dollar Devaluation. Every dollar borrowed = another dollar printed into existence This bill, layered on top of existing deficits, pushes foreign holders to flee. Result… The dollar loses MORE purchasing power rapidly. This then causes imports to surge in price, and nations begin to trade outside the USD system (de-dollarization accelerates).

2. The Economy (Real vs Illusion). This money is not productive capital, its not building sustainable engines. Instead, it’s flooding the system with MORE DEBT. The economy becomes even more zombified as output weakens. FALLOUT… Small businesses crumble under distorted pricing and unstable supply chains, AND productivity declines.

3. The Middle Class Targeted for Elimination Worsens. As inflation rises, the middle class absorbs the full brunt. Wages lag behind rising prices, housing becomes more unaffordable, AND credit dependency grows.

End Result. Babylon Feeds on Itself. This bill is not about “saving” the economy. It’s not about saving anything. It pulls TRILLIONS of dollars of more debt into the system, (exactly as you and I said would happen). And it is NOT going to stop until they have us on our knees begging for a new system.

Destroyed from within… you really cannot see it yet?

GM