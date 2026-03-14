Lions... There Is Massive Chatter Of Insider Trading And War Profiteering. (The SEC States Its “Rooting Out Fraud And Remedying Investor Harm.”) SURE IT IS...
From Greg M
Lions…
On “The Street” is called EDGE.
Lions. There is already WAY enough public smoke here.
MULTIPLE REPORTS CONFIRM war-related market activity timed around the Iran strikes in the hundreds of millions of dollars…
There are also obvious profit channels around the war even without proving illegal conduct. Lions… as we spoke about and was widely reported.
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