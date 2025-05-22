Lions…

Remember us saying to expect more propaganda than ever before? More deceptions? More lies? More distractions?

Well…

Here are headlines from today.

1. “Jobless claims point to steady job growth in May.”

2. “U.S. economy improves in May after slump last month, S&P PMI surveys show.”

Now, lets break this down… ONE AT A TIME.

1. Jobless Claims “Steady Job Growth”

Claim. Fewer people filing for unemployment = more people getting hired.

FACT. It doesn’t mean more hiring. It means people ran out of benefits, people stopped applying. It means more people are now working multiple part-time jobs just to survive, (temp work, gig economy, no benefits).

2. “U.S. Economy Improves” Based on S&P PMI. Small upticks are seasonal noise invariably revised down. Meanwhile…

FACT. Corporate defaults are rising.

FACT. Credit card delinquencies are surging.

FACT. Consumer savings are gone.

FACT. Mortgage applications are collapsing.

It’s like saying the Titanic is “sailing smoother” while it’s already halfway underwater.

REMEMBER THIS…………The Playbook of Babylon.

Cherry pick soft data. Frame it as a recovery. Push it through media mouthpieces. Suppress hard truth (real wages, debt delinquencies, food insecurity).

This isn’t analysis. This is narrative management.

GM