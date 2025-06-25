Lions!
This is what I am thinking, just so far, with this new Freedom Platform.
Annual 'Lion’s Gathering' (Meet & Greet). FREE for all active members of the Pride.
Include group discussions, music, live Q&A with you, invite guest speakers. Record and share segments for those who cannot attend. (Anyone can create and share these videos/pictures/etc.)
Lions U…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.