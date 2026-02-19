Lions... This Is A Major Concern.
From Greg M
(CNBC)- President Donald Trump invoked the Defense Production Act to promote the production of phosphorus and glyphosate, a commonly used herbicide.
Glyphosate, also marketed as Roundup, is a weedkiller in the U.S. agricultural space.
Trump said that he signed the executive order as a matter critical to both defense and food security.
This isn’t food security, they’re making more agent orange again to poison us all. Glyphosate is a known toxin to all living life and when plants (only GMO plants designed to withstand it) are sprayed, it is NOT FOOD, it’s poison.☠️
Stump is out of control.