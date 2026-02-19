Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SilverBrat's avatar
SilverBrat
3h

This isn’t food security, they’re making more agent orange again to poison us all. Glyphosate is a known toxin to all living life and when plants (only GMO plants designed to withstand it) are sprayed, it is NOT FOOD, it’s poison.☠️

Reply
Share
Les Ranger's avatar
Les Ranger
3h

Stump is out of control.

Reply
Share
5 replies
53 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Mannarino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture