Lions…
This “calmness” in the debt market over the last several weeks? it’s the calm before the next convulsion. AND WE HAVE A PROBLEM. Not “them,” we have the problem.
Let’s break this down.
Bond yields are holding firm but… the 10-year yield remains artificially capped.
How?
This is direct Fed suppression through backdoor yield curve control AND NOW, the…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.