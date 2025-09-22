Lions…
According to US Treasury Sec. Scott Satanist, IT… (Yes IT), Bessent is a THING…
So IT says that Trump’s push to scrap quarterly company reports will be a win for investors. (Go ahead make that up)…
Lions…
First off… there is not a single investor on Earth who believes that getting less information will help them.
Second... we need MORE REAL informa…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.