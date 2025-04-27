Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory Mannarino
Apr 27

What This Really Means. Americans are financing their groceries, BASIC survival needs with buy now, pay later loans. More are falling behind on those loans, meaning even credit band-aids are bleeding out. Persistent inflation caused and engineered is breaking the financial back of the middle class. People are cracking, emotionally, financially, spiritually under the relentless squeeze.

The Deep Reality. This is not an accident. This is not bad luck. This is the direct result of a controlled demolition of the middle class.

Debt is the weapon.

Inflation is the silent bullet.

Credit dependency is slavery.

This is the final warning sign. This is the emotional setup for people to BEG for new systems (like digital currencies, controlled rations, etc.) under the guise of "help."

Doreen Remsen
Apr 27

Every week when I go shopping I'm wondering if the store has a defibrillator at the checkout

