Lions. IMO we have to play the game more aggressively, and its unfortunate.
With that.
1. Keep stacking gold, and especially silver.
2. Buy the market, (especially on the dips). Buy Wall Street Banks, (yes they are the enemy).
3. You need crypto in your portfolio. (Which one? Bitcoin). Why Bitcoin? Trump called himself "The Bitcoin President" and he will…
