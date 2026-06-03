Lions. This Is Important. Weigh In Here... Thoughts? Comments?
From Greg M
Lions. I want to give another shout out to The Wine Press for bringing this to my attention.
On May 18, 2026. Trump’s DOJ urged the Supreme Court not to hear a case brought by healthcare workers who lost their jobs after seeking religious relief from New York’s COVID vaccine mandate.
Weigh in here Lions… Thoughts? Comments?
GM
The operation warp speed 2020/2021 was what realized Trump is not one of us.... People who didn't realized that at least by then are either slow thinker or have just bad luck with their brain capacity....
A totalitarian future is the plan.