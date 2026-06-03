Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Magnus Ericsson's avatar
Magnus Ericsson
2h

The operation warp speed 2020/2021 was what realized Trump is not one of us.... People who didn't realized that at least by then are either slow thinker or have just bad luck with their brain capacity....

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NEYOH WHEATLE's avatar
NEYOH WHEATLE
2h

A totalitarian future is the plan.

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