$316 BILLION DEFICIT IN ONE MONTH… and we are only mid-year.

Here is what this really means. The US government is now in a state of terminal debt spiral, and spending is accelerating.

WHY THIS IS GETTING WORSE AND WILL WORSEN FROM HERE.

The economy is MUCH WEAKER than they admit. And therefore, as we all know, the Fed will be cutting rates and be debasing the currency even more. Inflation + deficit growth = accelerating collapse of purchasing power ON A GRAND SCALE.

Every month the numbers get worse, and they simply tell bigger lies to mask it.

The deficits now are NOT being used to build or invest, they are being used to sustain the illusion of solvency. A dead man walking.

An insolvent, corrupt, spiritually rotten beast system, consuming itself to survive just a little longer and taking We the People with it. Sound about right to you?

This new $316B May deficit is the new normal and it will worsen from here. +14% YoY growth in deficits during what they CLAIM is “economic strength” = proof of collapse.

This debt/death spiral is irreversible UNLESS DIRECT AND IMMEDIATE ACTION IS TAKEN TO STOP IT.

The question now is, WHEN will the bond market begins to fully revolt? A massive selloff…

Their solution? They have already told us, cut rates and KILL the dollar. KILL AMERICA.

SO, THEY WILL PRINT. Babylon’s fiscal house is collapsing, and no amount of lies will stop it.

GM