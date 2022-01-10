Lions and friends.
What we are seeing in the market as of late is 100% normal, and welcome in my opinion.
For weeks now I have been saying that this market needs a pullback or correction- without pullbacks and corrections the market cannot put on gains moving forward.
Embrace what you are seeing and realize these kinds of moves are normal. Even 20% drops …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.