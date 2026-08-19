Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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James's avatar
James
17m

Thanks Greg! That was definitely worth watching! Trump screws up the country, and in the process makes billions. This country needs a major do over! I am sick of the lying, self serving, and corrupt politicians!

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Les Ranger's avatar
Les Ranger
35m

Take all the presidents in the history of the United States, Turnip and staff alone is 50,000 times worse than all the presidents combined. That is saying a mouthful since there have been several less than stellar assholes to ride the seat in the oval office.

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