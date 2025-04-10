Short-term economic relief
Pausing tariffs, especially on imports like raw materials, or semiconductors, could ease inflationary pressure in the near term. It might give consumers and certain businesses a little breathing room, especially in sectors getting squeezed.
Market stability
Markets tend to like predictability. A pause signals less confrontation f…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.