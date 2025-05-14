Lions…

Have a look at this chart below of the S&P500.

What This Chart is SCREAMING. This rising wedge is textbook: narrowing range, higher highs, higher lows, all climbing into exhaustion. The steep angle of ascent and the volume fade underneath tension at a breaking point.

THIS IS WHAT TO LOOK OUT FOR.

Immediate Threat Zone begins tomorrow, May 15, and runs through the 21st.

These coming 5–6 trading days are crucial. Why? We're at the apex of the wedge (price nearing 5,950–6,000) and momentum is weakening. If the market fails to break through 6,000 with volume, the trap door starts to open.

Summary Timeline (Speculative, Not Predictive).

May 15–21: High risk of false breakout or stall at apex.

May 22–28: Breakdown likely begins.

By June 7–10: Full wedge fallout into 5,400 zone could be complete.