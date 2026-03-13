Lions..,

Trump is reacting… not staying ahead of the war.

First. The shipping shock and oil spike hit, then came the SPR release and shipping waiver talk. Hormuz disruption tightened, then came the Russian-oil waiver… this is responding to consequences than controlling the board ahead of time.

THIS IS WHY AMERICA IS LOSING THIS WAR SO FAR.

Not because the US has no military capacity left, but because the war is now producing the exact kind of spillover that signals strategic LOSS.

The oil side alone is a warning flare. The IEA said the conflict created the largest oil-supply disruption on record, the administration’s response/REACTION, SPR releases, shipping waivers, and temporary Russian oil relief. ALL REACTIONS! No solutions.

Lions. Right now it is CLEAR… America is NOT shaping the war on its own terms.

Trump is consistently REACTING.

America therefore is being forced to react to the fallout. Oil, shipping, allies, and politics, after the fact.

Lions if anyone ran a business like this it would fail.

Leaders DO NOT REACT!

Real Leaders, LIKE US! STAY AS FAR AHEAD OF THE CURVE AS WE POSSIBLY CAN.

Trump is managing consequences… period.

GM