Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Digital Grave Digga's avatar
Digital Grave Digga
5m

We are winning per Trump! We will win so much we will get sick and tired of winning! A man who bankrupt 2 casinos and will bankrupt Amerika!

Reply
Share
John's avatar
John
3m

About time someone stood up to zionist f tard America. F Isreal. Go Iran . Hand Isreal it own ass. They have been unchecked for to long. But them.

Reply
Share
1 reply
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Mannarino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture