Lions... Thoughts? Comments?
Gregory Mannarino
Jan 03, 2026
I feel bad about all the veterans to think that they fought for our country, and don't understand that all the money to finance all these wars comes from the same source, wars are created so we can fight each other or other countries ,so the powers that be can achieve their own agenda. You have to look beyond the governments or any politicians or puppets, or Federal reserve or banking institutions, to find out who's really pulling the strings, no president in history had ever a say so of what should be done, everything was planned for them. When Greg says about Creatures, he ain't kidding.
I like facts. That’s why I follow you, GM. Not too interested in others’ opinions