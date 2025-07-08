Share this postGregory’s NewsletterLions... Thoughts? Comments?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreLions... Thoughts? Comments?From Greg MGregory MannarinoJul 08, 202561Share this postGregory’s NewsletterLions... Thoughts? Comments?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore725ShareS0, what is REALLY going on here?61Share this postGregory’s NewsletterLions... Thoughts? Comments?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore725SharePreviousNext
What exactly are we going to do about it? That's what they're saying. Unequivocally, they don't give a damn about us.
"We can do whatever we want. We've got the money. We've got the power. We've got the guns. Eat sh*t, plebes."
What a joke...
People who still think Trump is draining the swamp are brain dead