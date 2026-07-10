Lions. (Thoughts? Comments?) Are We Witnessing The Institutionalization Of More War? (Weigh In Here....)
From Greg M
Lions. Just yesterday, Trump said he backs military strikes deep inside Russia. Click HERE.
Now…. Trump personally gave the green light granting Ukraine a license to produce Patriot missile interceptors.
HERE IS MY QUESTION…
Lions, Trump says he wants peace… but now Ukraine is being granted a pathway to produce Patriot missile interceptors at the same time, Trump is backing military strikes deep inside Russia.
Is this peace through strength?
Or the institutionalization of a longer war?
Thoughts?
Comments?
GM
It’s as I said, this is WW3. Even back in the last world war it wasn’t called that in its early years.
Keeps the bankers printing that 💰💸💵💵