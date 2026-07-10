Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Gaziboman's avatar
Gaziboman
3h

It’s as I said, this is WW3. Even back in the last world war it wasn’t called that in its early years.

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Ark Signal's avatar
Ark Signal
3h

Keeps the bankers printing that 💰💸💵💵

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