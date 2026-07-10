Lions. Just yesterday, Trump said he backs military strikes deep inside Russia. Click HERE.

Now…. Trump personally gave the green light granting Ukraine a license to produce Patriot missile interceptors.

HERE IS MY QUESTION…

Lions, Trump says he wants peace… but now Ukraine is being granted a pathway to produce Patriot missile interceptors at the same time, Trump is backing military strikes deep inside Russia.

Is this peace through strength?

Or the institutionalization of a longer war?

Thoughts?

Comments?

GM