(MarketWatch)-Shares of RTX rose further into record territory in early Wednesday trading after the company became the latest defense contractor to announce agreements with the Trump administration to build more missiles, and deliver them faster.

The company, RTX, is the latest to benefit from what the U.S. government is calling an “Arsenal of Freedom,” with stated aims of building up and revitalizing the military. This comes as the Trump administration has been pushing to increase the defense budget by 50% to $1.5 trillion.