Lions... Thoughts? Opinion? Should The U.S. Government Invest In Defense Contractors? (Where Does The Cash Even Come From?) ONE-GUESS...
From Greg M
(MarketWatch)- Shares of L3Harris Technologies shot further into record territory Tuesday after the defense contractor became the latest company in which the U.S. government has taken an ownership stake.
l3harris technologies is an aerospace and defense contractor.
It’s fascism, plain and simple
Never ever. Self fulfillment as to weapons and Trumps bank accounts.
Death is too good for all these Bastard Parasites...