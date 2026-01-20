Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

Ralph S.
1h

SO, here it comes. What to do about it? How to function outside of it, as they will soon require all interactions with Govt. to be in some tokenized form? What is the head Lion’s plan? According to my accountant (A CPA) this year IRS will only accept payments and issue refunds via direct access to your bank account. Start counting down your weeks of freedom.

Mike47
1h

Off topic but we have a snow/ice storm for the history books coming this weekend to the southern half of the country. Texas to VA. I know we're not a weather forum but I thought this was "essential to emphasize" like we say in aviation. Jump in my shit if you want to but those of us in the path of this thing must do all we can to be prepared. Best of luck to all lions/lionesses!

