As you already know, just yesterday… The NYSE Developed A Tokenized Securities Platform.

Now.. the missing “dollar rail” that makes the NYSE/ICE move make sense. It’s The Genius Act. Click HERE.

The GENIUS ACT creates a formal US framework for “payment stablecoins,” digital dollar tokens so institutions can build on-chain settlement systems.

With GENIUS now in place, The System now has A LEGAL path to treat stablecoin tokens as digital cash. That unlocks brokerages, banks, clearing houses, and…The US Treasury.

With GENIUS, banks will enable tokenized deposits.

With GENIUS, the DTCC click- (Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation), is now moving toward tokenization services to support multiple blockchains having a second-half 2026 launch target for tokenization services.

Lions… with DTCC now in the game, tokenization stops being just “a pilot program,” and becomes reality…

Lions… Trump signed The Genius Act into law… (Public Law 119-27, signed July 18, 2025). So reversing it means changing the law, and only Congress can do that.

Do you believe that CON-gress will intervene?

