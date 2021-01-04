Lions… Below is page 28, chapter four, of my new book A (NOT) So Random Walk On Wall Street.. Link: https://www.lulu.com/en/us/shop/gregory-mannarino/a-not-so-random-walk-on-wall-street/ebook/product-n66ymz.html?page=1&pageSize=4

I am posting this page because I want you to never forget how important it is to TRADE THE MARKET IN FRONT OF YOU.

GM