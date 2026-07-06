Lions, below… this trade I posted on Saturday. Click HERE. For the full breakdown.

Trade type: SPY Call Credit Spread.

Expiration: Next weekly cycle, preferably 7–10 days out.

Sell to open: 760 Call.

Buy to open: 765 Call.

Here is how I want you to play it currently...

No chase. No hope hold. If it pays quickly, take the bite. If SPY proves strength, step aside. Still viable now, but tight.

This is a precision trade, not a relaxed one.

GM