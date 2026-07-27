Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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NorwichGrad's avatar
NorwichGrad
2h

This whole clown show reminds me of the movie "Groundhog Day".

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Mike47's avatar
Mike47
2h

I’ve come to the conclusion that 99% of what we hear from politicians, the media and pretty much everything is a lie. No transparency, no truth nothing but utter bullshit. Greg and the lions are the shining beacon on the hill, at least we try to tell the truth. Great day to all!

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