LIONS TRADER ALERT! (HIGH-IMPORTANCE).
From Greg M
Lions. Trump’s newest comment about “new talks with Iran” have sent stock futures soaring and crude oil nosediving.
With that, lets redefine our last trade. Click HERE.
LIONS… LETS HOLD OFF ON THIS TRADE.
Lets wait to see how the market reacts.
Sometimes, and now is one of those times, whipsaws in the markets-especially with geopolitical propaganda, can be extreme… so we wait.
GM
This whole clown show reminds me of the movie "Groundhog Day".
I’ve come to the conclusion that 99% of what we hear from politicians, the media and pretty much everything is a lie. No transparency, no truth nothing but utter bullshit. Greg and the lions are the shining beacon on the hill, at least we try to tell the truth. Great day to all!