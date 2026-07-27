Lions. Trump’s newest comment about “new talks with Iran” have sent stock futures soaring and crude oil nosediving.

With that, lets redefine our last trade. Click HERE.

LIONS… LETS HOLD OFF ON THIS TRADE.

Lets wait to see how the market reacts.

Sometimes, and now is one of those times, whipsaws in the markets-especially with geopolitical propaganda, can be extreme… so we wait.

GM