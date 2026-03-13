Lions... True or False?
From Greg M
Lions…
In his usual state, in a drunken stupor, Secretary of WAR Hegseth said: “There is no evidence Iran has mined the Strait of Hormuz.”
(ALL WAR IS BASED ON DECEPTION). Sun Tzu
So… is Hegseth being truthful here? (Has he EVER been truthful).
GM
He reminds me of Baghdad Bob
my guess is the Iranians and maybe independent Houthis or Hezbolla will use a variety of methods that employ small non metallic boats or mini subs that if unmanned could be called mines. But I suspect the Dept of Whore will play around with the terminology.