Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Phillip @ Millennial Capital's avatar
Phillip @ Millennial Capital
1h

He reminds me of Baghdad Bob

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SquigleDog7's avatar
SquigleDog7
1h

my guess is the Iranians and maybe independent Houthis or Hezbolla will use a variety of methods that employ small non metallic boats or mini subs that if unmanned could be called mines. But I suspect the Dept of Whore will play around with the terminology.

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