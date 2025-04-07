Lions…
Lets start with this. The world economy and financial system IS NOT run by Presidents, Kings, Queens, Dictators or Monarchs. The entire Babylon System is run by central banks who have an ultimate goal… and that is TO BECOME THE BUYERS AND LENDERS OF LAST RESORT.
To EXTORT control from all of us and thereby make them selves stronger.
What we are see…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.