Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Birdwoman's avatar
Birdwoman
1h

Row, row, row your boat

Gently down the stream

Merrily, merrily, merrily, merrily

Life is but a dream.

Row, row, row your boat

Gently down the stream.

If you see a crocodile

Don't forget to scream!

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Don Burgundy's avatar
Don Burgundy
1h

No offense but these are mostly low wage jobs. You need to work two or three to afford a home. Not sustainable.

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