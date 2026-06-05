LIONS, LOOK AT THE CONTRADICTION!!!! Trump floats out “final war negotiations.” AGAIN.

Then he praises a “strong jobs report.” But, let’s be accurate. It was NOT a “jobs report,” he knows that… ITS A DECEPTION. Payrolls and People ARE NOT THE SAME! Click HERE.

So Lions… the story being sold AGAIN is this.

“Final negotiations are happening.”

“The labor market is strong.”

“The economy is fine.”

“The war is being solved.”

But what is the market doing? Stocks are falling. That is the tell.

Why? BECAUSE ITS ALL FAKE.

Lions….

If the market truly believed the war was ending, stocks should be celebrating. If the market truly believed the payroll number proved economic strength, stocks should be ripping. If the market truly believed inflation risk was fading, rate-cut pressure should be returning.

Instead, stocks are under pressure, commodities are being hit, and the tape is acting like liquidity is being pulled out of the system.

Lions… that means the market is not buying the propaganda storyline.

The market is saying, “something does not add up.”

BE SURE TO READ THIS BELOW. It will explain everything. AND what’s next…

GM