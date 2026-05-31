Lions... TRUMP FLOATS REPLACING AMERICA 250 CONCERTS WITH AN “AMERICA IS BACK” RALLY.... (AFTER ARTISTS PULL OUT).
From Greg M
TRUMP SAID THAT HE WILL HEADLINE THE OPENING EVENT.
Trump is framing this as: “the concert series may no longer be necessary.”
Lions. Wow. JUST WOW.
GM
the thunderous sound of crickets 😂
It should also be mentioned that that UFC fight at the White House in a couple of weeks is already turning into a disaster. The card itself is mediocre, and the event is outdoors in sticky, hot humid weather with all the bugs, and all the important who's who in the audience -- ripe for a false flag, or the whole thing to be canceled due to security concerns.