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Gregory’s Newsletter

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SquigleDog7's avatar
SquigleDog7
18m

the thunderous sound of crickets 😂

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The WinePress's avatar
The WinePress
19m

It should also be mentioned that that UFC fight at the White House in a couple of weeks is already turning into a disaster. The card itself is mediocre, and the event is outdoors in sticky, hot humid weather with all the bugs, and all the important who's who in the audience -- ripe for a false flag, or the whole thing to be canceled due to security concerns.

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