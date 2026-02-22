Lions… Tariffs Are Taxes. PERIOD.

Trump’s now 15% Global Tariff Is a tax on Americans, its economy, its small business, and its industry.

ALL THE PROOF YOU NEED WILL FOLLOW BELOW… (along with a real solution which would work).

Lions… let’s strip away the theater… and break this one down in detail and provide A REAL SOLUTION.

QUESTION… With a show of hands… how many of you believe, or were tricked into believing, that tariffs would somehow magically make the US more competitive or level the playing field on the world stage?

None of you… good.

Ok. Now we can move forward…

Quick review. A tariff is an import tax collected by the US government on goods entering the US market. (Yeah, that’s it).

This is how it works…

The first party “on the hook” is the importer… (not “China,” not “Europe,” not “foreign governments”).

NO FOREIGN GOVERNMENT WRITES A CHECK AS THIS DECEPTION WAS INITIALLY SOLD TO THE AMERICAN PEOPLE…

AND THERE WAS/IS NO WAY THAT TARIFFS WERE EVER GOING TO “MAKE US SO RICH.”

And yet…. some people believed it.

WHAT ACTUALLY HAPPENS?

The importer pays and settles through customs… no mystery here.

Then… the cost gets pushed through the system. This is called “push through economics.”

The Result…

Higher prices. Thinner margins/profit for US small business and US industry. Delayed hiring and layoffs domestically.

KEY POINT. Nations do not write checks to the US Treasury for these tariffs.

US importers pay. Then America pays through the supply chain.

KEY POINT AGAIN. This mechanism does not “magically” make America more competitive NOR “level the playing field.”

MAJOR MAJOR MAJOR KEY POINT. Lions. This is a dollar/deficit problem dressed up as a “trade solution.” (A classic deception… LOOK HERE! DO NOT LOOK OVER THERE).

MAJOR MAJOR MAJOR KEY POINT AGAIN…

You do not restore trade competitiveness nor “level the playing field” by debasing currency purchasing power, OR by running hyper-ballooning deficits…

THEN TAXING IMPORTS AND CALLING IT “STRATEGY.” Go ahead, make it up.

Lions. THIS IS NOT A POLITICAL PUNCHING BAG! (This is not left vs right).

MAJOR KEY POINT! A real solution would be…

Restore purchasing power to the dollar. Stop normalizing debasement. Shrink deficits for real. Reduce domestic production costs (which would naturally occur by again RETURNING PURCHASING POWER TO THE CURRENCY!) Incentivize productive investment.

Lions… this is what is being thrown at the American people RIGHT NOW BELOW…. (AND ITS ANOTHER ECONOMIC/PERCEPTION PSYOP CON-JOB).

This 15% universal global import tax is being marketed as “tough on foreign countries.” (Its propaganda AND another grand deception against We the American People).

The mechanics are simple… a tariff is a US collected import tax that starts with American importers and moves through prices, margins, and jobs!

Without fixing the real problem… dollar debasement and chronic hyper-deficits, NO AMOUNT OF TARIFFS/IMPORT TAXES WILL PROVIDE A REAL SOLUTION.

