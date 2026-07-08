Lions…

Yes, You read that title correctly. Trump is downplaying the very reason why he decided to get our country into this war.

We the public was sold nuclear EMERGENCY as a justification for war!



So Lions…the question must be asked.

Was all this ever really about Iran’s nuclear program… or was that the sales pitch? A distraction?

This makes me sick.

For MONTHS NOW, the entire war framework was wrapped in one word.

Nuclear .

Iran was presented as an immediate threat. The public was told the danger was urgent. The bombing, the sanctions, the military pressure, the naval deployments, the threats, the regional escalation, all of it was justified under the same banner.

Iran must not get a nuclear weapon. DJT

Lions. If the nuclear threat was so urgent that war became necessary, why are inspections suddenly not urgent?

Trump is now saying inspections can wait after Iran refused them, and were never a part of any “deal.”

President Trump claimed Iran had “fully and completely” (his words), agreed to long term nuclear inspections, ANOTHER LIE?

That is a massive contradiction.

You cannot sell the public an emergency, then treat the verification process/inspections like a “scheduling issue.”

So now, the nuclear story fades into the background?

Trump says Iran agreed to inspections, but Iran disputes that and says inspectors are not returning to bombed sites right now. Trump says there is “no rush” on inspections, after a war sold as emergent nuclear prevention. The MOU did not immediately settle the nuclear issue. Instead it deferred the enrichment/nuclear questions to future talks. Earlier US intelligence reporting indicated limited new damage to Iran’s nuclear program, with assessments broadly unchanged even after months of war launched in part to stop Iran from developing a bomb. The current escalation is centered heavily around the strait, tankers, oil sanctions, military strikes, and shipping security… not a nuclear-disarmament outcome.

Lions. A nuclear LIE “threat” is the perfect public permission slip to be sold to the public for war.

It worked before with Iraq, so just dust off the old playbook, and then sell it to the public again.

But now the language is shifting.

Lions. If inspections are not urgent… If the nuclear limits were deferred… If the program was not clearly dismantled… If the war did not produce a nuclear disarmament outcome…

Then the public deserves an answer.

What was this really about?

Lions. If the nuclear threat can be downplayed after the bombs fall, then maybe, just maybe, the nuclear threat story was never real.

Thoughts?

Comments?

GM