Lions... Trump Just Said: "A Deal With Iran Will Happen Relatively Quickly." AGAIN AGAIN AGAIN AGAIN AGAIN.
From Greg M
Lions… we have to consider that Trump’s mental capacity may be deteriorating.
For 8 weeks of war now, its been a similar story…of repeated and parroted confabulation stories which never materialize.
In all seriousness. It appears that Trump is unstable, stressed, confabulating, and in physical as well as mental decline.
GM
The guys probably taking psychedelics
This clown has totally destroyed his credibility.