Lions. For the past few days now, including today, Trump has been floating out “A DEAL WITH IRAN IS CLOSE.”

This mornings headline below…

And every day, as he floats his line out that a deal is close, stock futures nudge higher.

Today pre-market

Lions. Today is April 17th, and Trump’s ceasefire ends on the 22nd.

Trump OBIOUSLY, is building a case to “push-off” his 2 week deadline.

Wait for it…

GM