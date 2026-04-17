Lions. Trump Is Looking For An "Out." Trump Seeks An Iran Ceasefire Extension.
From Greg M
Lions. For the past few days now, including today, Trump has been floating out “A DEAL WITH IRAN IS CLOSE.”
This mornings headline below…
And every day, as he floats his line out that a deal is close, stock futures nudge higher.
Today pre-market
Lions. Today is April 17th, and Trump’s ceasefire ends on the 22nd.
Trump OBIOUSLY, is building a case to “push-off” his 2 week deadline.
Wait for it…
GM
Can we get a double duh duh?
Politicians will do anything to dodge accountability.