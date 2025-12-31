Trump Media’s Truth.Fi brand (via Truth Social Funds) rolled out 5 equity ETFs on the NYSE as follows.

The 5 ETFs.

TSSD. America Security & Defense. TSES. America Energy Security. TSIC. American Icons. TSNF. American Next Frontiers. TSRS. American Red State REITs.

Fees. Each is showing 0.65% expense ratio, (higher than typical broad index ETF).

These are high-fee, new, theme ETFs. Better viewed as a sentiment gauge than an investment plan.

Why I personally wouldn’t even consider buying any one of these.

Brand + political risk. Headline risk that has nothing to do with fundamentals. Fee drag. At 0.65% is expensive, versus simple alternatives that give similar exposure. Theme/concentration risk. “Icons,” “frontiers,” “red-state REITs,” etc. can end up concentrated. “Concentrated” is NOT the kind of exposure any real investor would even consider owning.

Lions… FYI only. Not a recommendations. These Trump ETF’s are brand-new, higher-fee theme ETFs.

Early on they can have thin liquidity and wider spreads, and the “theme” can add headline/political risk that has nothing to do with fundamentals.

GM