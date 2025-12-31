Lions... Trump Media just launched five new ETFs. Are You Buying?
From Greg M
Trump Media’s Truth.Fi brand (via Truth Social Funds) rolled out 5 equity ETFs on the NYSE as follows.
The 5 ETFs.
TSSD. America Security & Defense.
TSES. America Energy Security.
TSIC. American Icons.
TSNF. American Next Frontiers.
TSRS. American Red State REITs.
Fees. Each is showing 0.65% expense ratio, (higher than typical broad index ETF).
These are high-fee, new, theme ETFs. Better viewed as a sentiment gauge than an investment plan.
Why I personally wouldn’t even consider buying any one of these.
Brand + political risk. Headline risk that has nothing to do with fundamentals.
Fee drag. At 0.65% is expensive, versus simple alternatives that give similar exposure.
Theme/concentration risk. “Icons,” “frontiers,” “red-state REITs,” etc. can end up concentrated. “Concentrated” is NOT the kind of exposure any real investor would even consider owning.
Lions… FYI only. Not a recommendations. These Trump ETF’s are brand-new, higher-fee theme ETFs.
Early on they can have thin liquidity and wider spreads, and the “theme” can add headline/political risk that has nothing to do with fundamentals.
GM
Smells like a money laundering scheme just like his crypto crap.
Ring in the new year with another pump and dump. We saw how great his family meme coins and NFTs have gone. More yuppy guppies lining up to lose their money again to this menace.