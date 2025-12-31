Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Craig's avatar
Craig
11h

Smells like a money laundering scheme just like his crypto crap.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
The WinePress's avatar
The WinePress
11h

Ring in the new year with another pump and dump. We saw how great his family meme coins and NFTs have gone. More yuppy guppies lining up to lose their money again to this menace.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
32 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Mannarino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture