Lions…

Through November? Right off… what does that tell you?

Ok. So what is the real takeaway? Trump is coming to a realization! (WOW WHAT A CONCEPT….)

Trump now admits that higher energy costs are no longer a “hoax!” And……………………………………………. not expected to fade quickly.

Trump is telling us that this will be a many months long hit, (not a brief spike as we were initially being sold).

Lions… higher gasoline prices do not stay isolated at the pump and you already know that! They bleed into EVERYTHING.

AND… if Trump is openly now admitting that gasoline will stay high into November, that is also an admission that the administration DOES NOT not have ANY near-term fix….

Lions…. TRUMP CONTINUES TO REACT INSTEAD OF LEAD…

AND A “REACTIVE STRATEGY” IS NO STRATEGY AT ALL….. AND HIS CONTINUED REACTIONS WILL ALSO CONTINUE TO LEAD TO MORE LOSSES FOR OUR COUNTRY MOVING FORWARD…

GM