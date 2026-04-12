Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Gaziboman's avatar
Gaziboman
5h

Even if this conflict ended today, gas would stay high until next spring at least.

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Don Burgundy's avatar
Don Burgundy
5h

He’s blockading the blockade. You can’t even make this up anymore.

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