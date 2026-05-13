Lions. Trump Orders Gas To Be Diluted.
From Greg M
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which is under the administration, said it would temporarily allow widespread sales of a higher-ethanol gas blend.
The Trump administration said Wednesday that it would temporarily waive some summer gasoline regulations in a move that they hope will tamp down consumer prices that have soared since the Iran war began.
why don't we just piss in out gas tanks ?
More ethanol in gas is going to create more engine component failures, which will have a spiraling negative effect on life as we know it today