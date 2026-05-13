Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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earl adkins's avatar
earl adkins
10m

why don't we just piss in out gas tanks ?

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2 replies by Gregory Mannarino and others
Silver Man's avatar
Silver Man
8m

More ethanol in gas is going to create more engine component failures, which will have a spiraling negative effect on life as we know it today

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1 reply by Gregory Mannarino
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