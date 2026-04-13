Lions. Trump Posts An AI Image Of Himself As Christ-Like. (What Are Your Thoughts Of This Image?)
From Greg M
Lions…
The Vatican has called for an "off-ramp" to end the conflict immediately urging world leaders to prioritize diplomacy over "the roar of weapons."
Trump, after attacking The Church, responded with posting this image/post of himself on Truth Social.
What are your thoughts on this image?
Why does the guy laying there look like Epstein?
Faces of evil come in many forms! This should scare the living shit out of every human.