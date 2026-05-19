Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Kamil's avatar
Kamil
40m

#winning

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2 replies by Gregory Mannarino and others
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The WinePress
33m

Even though we believe Warsh will rapidly drop rates (and I think he will), Trump will have an all-time crashout if Warsh does not LOL.

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