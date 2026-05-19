Lions. Trump Says Kevin Warsh Is In Control Of The Fed Now. And Warsh Can Do What He Wants.
From Greg M
Trump says Kevin Warsh can do what he wants at the Fed.
Lions… Trump wants lower rates, Trump wants a weaker dollar.
Therefore… Trump wants the Fed to continue on its mission to push wealth upward, sucked right out of the middle-class, and out of our nation as well….. pushed right up to the very people he protects… THE EPSTEIN CLASS.
Destruction from within? (Its just getting started).
GM
#winning
Even though we believe Warsh will rapidly drop rates (and I think he will), Trump will have an all-time crashout if Warsh does not LOL.