Lions Alert! Trump Says: "THE BIG ONE IS COMING SOON."U.S. General Says: "EXPECT MORE AMERICANS TO DIE." MORE US FORCES BEING DEPLOYED.
From Greg M
(CNBC)- Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said that President Donald Trump “has all the latitude in the world” in determining how long the war will last.
Trump said “we haven’t even started hitting them hard.” The big wave hasn’t even happened.” “The big one is coming soon”
Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Dan Caine stated more forces will be deployed to the region, and casualties growing.
I can hear them at the Treasury now shouting, more ink more paper we'll print our way to victory.
He NEVER sounds presidential. What a total clown.