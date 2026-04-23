Lions. Trump’s statement is the very definition of a false narrative/perception management ON A MASSIVE SCALE and the market IS NOT buying it… And neither should you.

In no way, shape, or form, is the strait under US control.. in fact, today Iran started collecting tolls for ships using the strait.

FALSE PERCEPTION MANAGEMENT IN REAL TIME. Lions. Trump says US has total control over the Strait. But shipping remains massively disrupted, Iran is seizing ships, charging tolls, and crude is marching higher… That is not what solved or US control looks like...

Trump says the United States has “total control” over the Strait? Fine. Let’s measure that statement against reality instead of slogans.

Yes… a country can have overwhelming firepower and still fail to normalize a chokepoint if commercial traffic is still disrupted, seizures are still happening, tolls are being collected, and the other side can still impose economic cost.

And the market is not treating this like resolution! Lions. This is AGAIN a false/counterfeit narrative meant to project control while the real-world damage keeps moving through oil, shipping, fuel, and confidence.

ITS ALSO TO TAKE PEOPLES EYES OFF OF BAILOUTS AND CURRENCY- BACKING GUARANTEES. Click HERE.

Bottom line. Trump can say “total control.” Reality says NO.

GM