Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Tom Adkins - Augusta's avatar
Tom Adkins - Augusta
3h

LOOK HERE. DONT LOOK THERE.

REMEMBER: WAR IS A RACKET

WAR IS A ( AN INTENTIONAL) DISTRACTION

IT IS ALL about DEFENSE OF THE DOLLAH

THE ENERGY HEIST ( VZ & IRANIAN OIL) TO DIVERT FROM GOING EAST

THINK: HOW LONG WILL XI SIT ON HIS BUTT WHILE 47 CHOKES HIM….?

CASH FLOWS….DOESN’T GO TO MONEY HEAVEN….

WE HAVE BEEN GIVEN A GIFT OF TIME

USE IT WELL

SHEISS IS COMING…

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Don Burgundy's avatar
Don Burgundy
3h

Dudes a walking shit show.

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