LIONS!!!!! TRUMP SAYS YOU CAN'T HAVE GUNS! YOU CAN'T WALK WITH GUNS! VIDEO.From Greg MGregory MannarinoJan 28, 202653879ShareOUT OF TRUMPS OWN MOUTH!!!!!WATCH THE VIDEO. Click on the image below.53879SharePreviousNext
Lions.... I own guns and I sometimes carry... I SAY TO TRUMP. Just Try To Take My Guns.
I am writing a report about this right now. His whole administration is saying this and have prepared legislation to limit access to handguns. I will add this quote to my post.
Remember Mussolini, how he disarmed citizens that disagreed with him, accusing his detractors as "Communist?" Here we go again...
People forget that this guy is pro-red flag laws and advocated that the first time he was President, and is an advocate of pre-crime, predictive Palantir surveillance. He is doing everything we were told the Dems were going to do.