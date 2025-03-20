Lions... Trump's "Annihilation" Policy In Yemen Would Benefit THESE Energy Companies.
From Greg M
Lions.
As we know, President Trump is promising, “ANNIHIATION” of the Houthis and issued another warning to Iran.
I have comprised a list of companies which would directly benefit from Trump’s Annihilation Plan.
ExxonMobil (XOM)
A leading U.S. multinational oil and gas corporation, ExxonMobil has extensive operations worldwide and stands to gain from higher…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.