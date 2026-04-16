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William Benedict's avatar
William Benedict
1h

Trump is the biggest megalomaniac lifetime. He's done nothing for the country except stuff his bank account. He should be locked up pending trial for mass murder and a million others heinous crimes.

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Charlie's avatar
Charlie
1h

What do you think the chances are he rides through it on a donkey

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