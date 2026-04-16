Lions... Trump's "Arch De Trump" Triumphal Arch... Thoughts? Comments?
From Greg M
Lions… this structure, proposed for President Trump’s arch, would be 250 feet, more than twice the height of the Lincoln Memorial. It would sit near Arlington National Cemetery.
I would like to hear from you on this…
Thoughts?
Comments?
GM
Trump is the biggest megalomaniac lifetime. He's done nothing for the country except stuff his bank account. He should be locked up pending trial for mass murder and a million others heinous crimes.
What do you think the chances are he rides through it on a donkey