Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Don Baker's avatar
Don Baker
3h

Love the smell of napalm in the morning!

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VIPCO's avatar
VIPCO
3hEdited

No Noway....... his was handed buying BTC at 102K and it dropped to 60K and hes gonna get it one more time before BTC moves up. He Blew DJT stock held 56,000 BTC too. The Clarity act is on its and his bunch has serious problems. He is to stupid to do Technical analysis, program a AI to Trade or make Pea Salad baby donald has to have someone pull up his depends. A TRUMP TRADE IS KIMBERLY-CLARK SYMBOL KMB THEY MAKE DEPENDS

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