Lions. Trump's Boeing And Nvidia Trades? (He Just Got His Ass Handed To Him).
From Greg M
Lions. Yesterday, Trump disclosed purchases of $1 million to $5 million in Boeing and Nvidia shares ahead of his China trip… bets/buys that both BA and NVDA, would go higher…….. as he expected GREAT DEALS!
Well……….. no.
Boeing… expected huge plane deal, actual deal disappointed, stock hammered.
Nvidia.. expected China chip breakthrough, no clean breakthrough, stock hit.
Trump got his ass handed to him on both buys.
Yes. There is justice.
GM
Love the smell of napalm in the morning!
No Noway....... his was handed buying BTC at 102K and it dropped to 60K and hes gonna get it one more time before BTC moves up. He Blew DJT stock held 56,000 BTC too. The Clarity act is on its and his bunch has serious problems. He is to stupid to do Technical analysis, program a AI to Trade or make Pea Salad baby donald has to have someone pull up his depends. A TRUMP TRADE IS KIMBERLY-CLARK SYMBOL KMB THEY MAKE DEPENDS