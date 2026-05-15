Lions. Yesterday, Trump disclosed purchases of $1 million to $5 million in Boeing and Nvidia shares ahead of his China trip… bets/buys that both BA and NVDA, would go higher…….. as he expected GREAT DEALS!

Well……….. no.

Boeing… expected huge plane deal, actual deal disappointed, stock hammered.

Nvidia.. expected China chip breakthrough, no clean breakthrough, stock hit.

Trump got his ass handed to him on both buys.

Yes. There is justice.

GM